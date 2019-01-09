Mayo footballers bid to end losing streak against Galway

The extraordinary ebb and flow of provincial superiority between old rivals Galway and Mayo goes back well over a century. In terms of Connacht championship titles, Galway have regained the edge on the roll of honour table 47-46 after beating Mayo for the last 3 years. The first of those wins (2016) stoppped Mayo in their efforts at an historic 6 in a row of Connacht titles. Perhaps Galway manager Kevin Walsh had the Indian sign over then Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, winning all 5 of their head to head meetings, but you could probably say the same thing about James Horan when he was first in charge of Mayo from 2010 to 2014. Horan has never lost to Galway as manager in 3 championship and 1 national league meeting, but that record will be on the line in Tuam Stadium next Sunday (1.30pm) when the sides clash in the semi final of the FBD League.

For years Galway and Mayo were in separate groups in the pre-season competition, which included the 3rd level institutions until 2 years ago, and they could only meet in the final if both had topped their group. That last happened in 2010, when a flurry of late points helped Mayo to a 0-12 to 0-9 victory and the sides would not meet again until last year when the 5 Connacht counties played each other in a new round robin format and Galway were to edge out Mayo by a point, despite finishing the game with only 12 players.

After beating Mayo in both the national league and championship in 2008, Galway would have to wait 8 years for their next win over the ‘old enemy’ and when it arrived in surprising fashion in the 2016 Connacht semi final, it sparked a complete turn in fortunes with the Tribesmen now having won the last 5 meetings. Can James Horan resume where he left off with his 100% record intact, or will Kevin Walsh maintain his perfect record against Mayo? Something has to give next Sunday. Is it not time we had a draw? I wonder have Galway been practising their penalties since last weekend….

Galway v Mayo Results 2008 – 2018

2008 National Football League Division 1 – Galway 2-9 Mayo 1-11

2008 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Galway 2-12 Mayo 1-14

2009 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 1-11 Galway 0-13

2009 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo 2-12 Galway 1-14

2010 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 2-14 Galway 1-10

2010 FBD Connacht Football League final – Mayo 0-12 Galway 0-9

2011 National Football League Division 1 – Mayo 2-14 Galway 0-12

2011 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo 1-12 Galway 1-6

2013 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo 4-16 Galway 0-11

2014 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo 3-14 Galway 0-16

2015 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Mayo 1-15 Galway 2-8

2016 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12

2017 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11

2018 FBD Connacht Football League – Galway 1-10 Mayo 1-09

2018 National Football League Division 1 – Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11

2018 Connacht Senior Football Championship – Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12