16 April 2024

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-10 AET (Connacht under-16 Ladies Football Final Report & Reaction)

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-10 AET (Connacht under-16 Ladies Football Final Report & Reaction)

Galway came within a whisker of being crowned Connacht under-16 ladies football champions on Sunday (14th April) only for Mayo to grabe an equaliser three minutes into injury time before pulling clear during the extra 20 minutes.

Laoise McDonagh (2) and Niamh Ní Fhátharta got the Galway goals but despite leading by 3-8 to 2-8 in the closing stages, they couldn’t get over the line.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Galway manager Donal Casserly.

Galway under-16 ladies football team before Connacht Final against Mayo in Bekan. Photo (c) Galway Ladies Football

