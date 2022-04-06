Mayo 1-6 Galway 1-4 – Donal Ó Fátharta Reaction

Galway were knocked out of the Connacht U20 Football Championship on Wednesday evening after being beaten by Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre by two points.

Terrible conditions meant playing football was difficult and the teams were level at just 0-2 each at Half Time before a goal from Jack Fallon seemed to set Mayo on their way.

Mayo led by 1-6 to 0-3 with just two minutes to go before a goal from James McLaughlin gave Galway hope.

A Nathan Granger point closed the gap further but there was no late finish and Mayo went to win by 1-6 to 1-4.

After the game, Galway U20 Manager Donal Ó Fátharta gave his reaction to Jonathan Higgins.