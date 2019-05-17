The two-day National Hunt May racing festival at Ballinrobe takes place on Monday May 27 and Tuesday May 28, incorporating one of the highlights of the 2019 Ballinrobe fixture list, McHale raceday , sponsored by local specialist farm machinery company, McHale, now in its sixth year of sponsorship.



The feature races on Tuesday, the McHale Mayo National and the McHale Mayo Hurdle, are the most valuable races at Ballinrobe this year, both offering prize-money of €50,000. Another highlight of the evening is the McHale Tiger Roll Beginners Steeplechase. Tiger Roll won his Beginners Chase at Ballinrobe in 2016, and went on to become the first horse since the legendary Red Rum in 1974 to win back-to-back Aintree Grand Nationals.



Monday evening May 27 features the €30,000 Monroe’s Live Mares Handicap of €30,000.



John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, said:

“We are really looking forward to our upcoming two-day race meeting. We are fortunate to have great sponsors for both days. The McHale raceday on Tuesday is one the highlights of the racing season here at Ballinrobe and we are delighted that McHale are sponsoring again for the sixth year. We look forward to welcoming back all our loyal supporters for some great racing.”



Padraic McHale, Managing Director of McHale, commented:

“Once again McHale are delighted to sponsor at our local racecourse this year. Our relationship with the racecourse has developed greatly over the years and we look forward to another exciting day’s racing on May 28.”



Racing begins at 5:45pm on Monday and 5:30pm on Tuesday and racegoers can enjoy live music by Streetwise in the Mask Pavilion on both evenings.



Book online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie and receive a special 25% discount off McHale raceday admission tickets (limited time only). There are also great offers available to groups – for further information contact the office on 094-9541811, email: [email protected]

