May Date For Galway U20 Hurlers in Leinster Championship

Defending Champions Galway will play Kilkenny or Offaly in the Semi-Final of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship following the release of the draw this morning.

Kilkenny and Offaly have been drawn to face each other in the Quarter Final with Dublin awaiting the winner of the other Quarter – Final that will feature the teams that will have played the opening two rounds.

The Leinster Semi-Finals are scheduled for Monday May 2nd with the championship itself beginning on April 2nd with the first round of games.

The Draw in full is…