MATCH TRACKER – Galway V London

FULL TIME: GALWAY 0-16 LONDON 1-9

All-over……Galway get out of London with a win….JUST!

70+3′ Shane Walsh points a free to add an insurance point. Galway 0-16 London 1-9

70+2 Finian O’Laoi comes in for Johnny Heaney

There will be 5 minutes of added time!

62′ Great chance for a London goal….just wide from Killian Butler, a BIG let-off for Galway!



60′ London replace Four player at the same time!!

59′ Liam Silke is fouled and Shane Walsh points with ease. Galway 0-15 London 1-9. Gary O’Donnell is replaced by Gareth Bradshaw

56′ Conor Doran taps over another free…They’re not going away! Galway 0-14 London 1-9

53′ Shane Walsh points a free as Fiontan O Curraoin comes on for Padraic Cunningham. Galway 0-14 London 1-8

50′ Conor Doran points again as London get the last two scores. Galway 0-13 London 1-8

48′ Fergal McMahon tries from way out…and it’s over the bar. Galway 0-13 London 1-7 as Robert Finnerty replaces Danny Cummins on the Galway team.

42′ Shane Walsh stretches the Galway lead to 4. Galway 0-13 London 1-6

39′ Gary O’Donnell gets his point after good play from the forwards. Galway 0-12 London 1-6

38′ Ian Burke adds another massive score. Galway 0-11 London 1-6

37′ Shane Walsh makes beautiful contact from a 45′ and edges Galway back in front. Galway 0-10 London 1-6

Second Half Underway

No changes in the Galway team for the second half

HALF TIME: London 1-6 Galway 0-9

35 +2′ Galway caught asleep and London break forward …. Conor Doran levels it again. Galway 0-9 London 1-6

35′ Padraic Cunningham fists a point for Galway to steady the ship. Galway 0-9 London 1-5



31′ And, we’re level in Ruislip. Conor Doran points a free. Galway 0-8 London 1-5

30′ Another slip-up in the backs and Liam Gavaghan narrows the gap to a point. Galway 0-8 London 1-4

25′ Killian Butler takes advantage of a Galway defensive slip……GOAL for London. Galway 0-8 London 1-3

24′ Antoine O’Laoi adds another; his first Championship point. Galway 0-8 London 0-3

23′ Ian Burke punches a point from distance. Galway 0-7 London 0-3

21′ Free in for London…Conor Doran makes no mistake. Galway 0-6 London 0-3

19′ Liam Silke gets in on the act , taking a pass from Tom Flynn and drives it over the bar. Galway 0-6 London 0-2

18′ Shane Walsh points a free after Gary O’Donnell is fouled. Galway 0-5 London 0-2

15′ Michael Daly bursts through and takes his point. Galway 0-4 London 0-2

13′ Tom Flynn takes control of the ball and adds his name to the scoresheet. Galway 0-3 London 0-2

9′ Killian Butler levels it again. London 0-2 Galway 0-2

7′ Michael Daly fists a point on the run. Galway 0-2 London 0-1

6′ London equalise with Conor Doran pointing from play

4 Minutes: Shane Walsh points after Ian Burke wins a free. Galway 0-1 London 0-0

Galway will line out as listed:

Rory Lavelle; Eoghan Kerin, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, David Wynne; Liam Silke, John Daly, Gary O’Donnell; Tom Flynn, Michael Daly; Antoine O’Laoi, Padraic Cunningham, Johnny Heaney; Ian Burke, Shane Walsh, Danny Cummins.