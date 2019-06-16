MATCH TRACKER Connacht Final Galway V Roscommon

FULL TIME: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12
IT’S ALL OVER – Roscommon are Connacht Champions!
70+8 Conor Cox adds another from a free. Rosc 1-13 Gal 0-12
Roscommon fans are invading the pitch! It’s not over
70+5 Conor Cox answers with a point. Rosc 1-12 Gal 0-12
70+4 Shane Walsh points a 45.
There will be 7 minutes of added time!!!!!
68′ Martin Farragher comes in for Ian Burke
65′ Diarmuid Murtagh lands another free
62′ Killian Mc
60′ Tadgh O’Rourke stretches the lead to two.
58′ Niall Daly puts Roscommon back in front.
56′ Galway get their first point of the second half! Michael Daly. Gal 0-11
53′ Sean Kelly come on for Peter Cooke
49′ Free in for Roscommon and they take the lead – Diarmuid Murtagh points.
41′ LEVEL! Conor Cox points from play. Gal 0-10
39′ Goal for Roscommon – Seamus Murtagh low and hard! Gal 0-10
38′ Niall Kilroy gets the first point of the second half. Gal 0-10
Second Half Underway
Michael Meehan: “Galway have been efficient and playing the game on their own terms”
HALF TIME: Galway 0-10 Roscommon 0-5
35′ Gareth Bradshaw gets in on the act with a mighty point. Gal 0-10
33′ Shane Walsh is hit late and Michael Daly points from the resultant free. Gal 0-9
30′ Straight away Eamonn Brannigan whip over another one. Gal 0-8
30′ Shane Walsh adds a point from a free. Gal 0-7
27′ Antaine Ó Laoi finishes a good Galway move. Gal 0-6
Game has got very untidy as the rain comes down again in Pearse Stadium
Conor Devaney is replaced by Hubert D’Arcy on the Roscommon team
Fiontán Ó Curraoin is injured and replaced by Eamonn Brannigan
20′ Diarmuid Murtagh levels it. Gal 0-5
16′ Conor Cox taps over a free, Gal 0-5
11′ Shane Walsh kicks a great point for Galway. Gal 0-5
10′ Conor Cox gets a brilliant point for the Rossies. Gal 0-4
9′ Fiontán Ó Curraoin lands a huge point. Gal 0-4 Rosc 0-2
8′ Shane Walsh with another. Gal 0-3
6′ Galway are level again with a lovely point from Ian Burke. Gal 0-2
4′ Michael Daly open the Galway account. Gal 0-1
2 Minutes Roscommon
4.00 GAME ON!
Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht Football Final between Galway and Roscommon from Pearse Stadium. Throw-in
Changes to the Galway team: Ruairi Lavelle comes into goal for Bernard Power and Peter Duggan starts in place of Danny Cummins