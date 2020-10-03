Match Preview – Longford Town vs Galway United

Longford Town vs Galway United
Bishopsgate Stadium
Saturday, October 3rd
Kick-off: 7.30pm
Galway United travel to the midlands on Saturday evening to take on Longford Town. Kick-off: 7.30pm.
The Tribesmen will be looking to bounce back at Bishopsgate Stadium following a frustrating 1-0 reversal against Cobh Ramblers last week, which put an end to a run of five straight wins.
Longford Town meanwhile ran out easy winners against their midlands rivals Athlone Town, scoring four unanswered goals at Lissywollen.
Daire Doyle’s side currently sit in third position in the league table, hot on the heels of both Drogheda United and Bray Wanderers.
United remain three points off a play-off position and John Caulfield’s side face a difficult run in, but they know a run of results and a return to winning ways in Longford will propel them back into the mix.
CAULFIELD HOPES TO GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS
“Longford have been challenging and Daire Doyle has done a fantastic job.”
“They’ve largely kept the same team as last season, with a real backbone of experience with the likes of Zambra and Verdon in midfield.
“Longford will be targeting automatic promotion this season. For ourselves, we’re looking forward to the game.
“We were disappointed with our performance last week against Cobh, we’ll hope to do better on Saturday.
“It will be difficult, but up to last week, we’ve been playing exceptionally well and we want to get back to winning ways.”
TEAM NEWS
Joshua Smith, Conor Melody and Kevin Horgan miss out through injury.
Timmy Molloy, Maurice Nugent and Enda Curran will undergo late fitness tests.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Alan Patchell
Assistant: Darren Corcoran
Assistant: Alan Dunne
Fourth official: Gavin Colfer
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Mikey Place – 4
Enda Curran – 4
Francely Lomboto – 2
Vinny Faherty – 2
Stephen Christopher – 2
Shane Duggan – 1
Kevin Farragher – 1
Conor Barry – 1
LAST MEETING
14 August 2020 | Galway United 0-1 Longford Town
Longford Town goalscorer: Aaron McCabe