Match Preview – Longford Town vs Galway United

Longford Town vs Galway United

Bishopsgate Stadium

Saturday, October 3rd

Kick-off: 7.30pm

Galway United travel to the midlands on Saturday evening to take on Longford Town. Kick-off: 7.30pm.

The Tribesmen will be looking to bounce back at Bishopsgate Stadium following a frustrating 1-0 reversal against Cobh Ramblers last week, which put an end to a run of five straight wins.

Longford Town meanwhile ran out easy winners against their midlands rivals Athlone Town, scoring four unanswered goals at Lissywollen.

Daire Doyle’s side currently sit in third position in the league table, hot on the heels of both Drogheda United and Bray Wanderers.

United remain three points off a play-off position and John Caulfield’s side face a difficult run in, but they know a run of results and a return to winning ways in Longford will propel them back into the mix.

CAULFIELD HOPES TO GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS

“Longford have been challenging and Daire Doyle has done a fantastic job.”

“They’ve largely kept the same team as last season, with a real backbone of experience with the likes of Zambra and Verdon in midfield.

“Longford will be targeting automatic promotion this season. For ourselves, we’re looking forward to the game.

“We were disappointed with our performance last week against Cobh, we’ll hope to do better on Saturday.

“It will be difficult, but up to last week, we’ve been playing exceptionally well and we want to get back to winning ways.”

TEAM NEWS

Joshua Smith, Conor Melody and Kevin Horgan miss out through injury.

Timmy Molloy, Maurice Nugent and Enda Curran will undergo late fitness tests.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistant: Darren Corcoran

Assistant: Alan Dunne

Fourth official: Gavin Colfer

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Mikey Place – 4

Enda Curran – 4

Francely Lomboto – 2

Vinny Faherty – 2

Stephen Christopher – 2

Shane Duggan – 1

Kevin Farragher – 1

Conor Barry – 1

LAST MEETING

14 August 2020 | Galway United 0-1 Longford Town

Longford Town goalscorer: Aaron McCabe