Match Preview – Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers II

Galway United return to league action at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night when the Tribesmen welcome Shamrock Rovers II to the west. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

John Caulfield has begun his tenure at the club with two league wins from two.

United picked up six points on their travels to the Athlone Town Stadium and UCD Bowl.

Attention now turn to picking up a first home win of the season, and making amends for drawing 1-1 against Rovers’ second side on the opening day of the season at Tallaght Stadium.

Aidan Price’s charges have lost three of their last four games, but all of the reversals were by only a one goal margin, and they were up against promotion hopefuls Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers.

John Caulfield is taking nothing for granted with the Hoops coming to town, and with three straight wins in sight, he knows his side will have to be at their best once again to continue their ascent up the First Division table.

==



JOHN CAULFIELD ON ANOTHER TRICKY GAME FOR HIS SIDE

“We’re looking forward to the Shamrock Rovers game at home,” Caulfield explained.

“We’re aware of the danger, Shamrock Rovers beat Athlone Town 4-0 a few weeks ago and they’ve only suffered very narrow losses against Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers.

“They can call on a few quality first team players like Brandon Kavanagh, Thomas Oluwa, Aaron Bolger, so we’re in for another tough night.

“We know that we must be on our game to get another win. It will require a lot of hard work.

“We will be looking to build on the wins against Athlone and UCD, and hopefully continue to create more momentum.”

==

TEAM NEWS

Cian Murphy, Joshua Smith, Conor Melody and Micheál Schlingermann miss out through injury.

Maurice Nugent, who missed Monday’s trip to the UCD Bowl, is considered doubtful for the game.

==

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Michael Connolly

Assistant: Darren Corcoran

Assistant: Declan Toland

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch

==

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Mikey Place – 4

Enda Curran – 3

Francely Lomboto – 2

Vinny Faherty – 2

Stephen Christopher – 1

Conor Barry – 1

Wilson Waweru – 1

Alberto Cabanyes – 1

==

LAST MEETING

29 February 2020 | Shamrock Rovers II 1-1 Galway United

Shamrock Rovers II goal scorer: Brandon Kavanagh

Galway United goal scorer: Conor Barry