Match Preview – Galway United V Waterford FC

Galway United welcome Waterford FC to Eamonn Deacy Park tomorrow night with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United will aim to get back to winning ways against an in-form Waterford side this Friday. The Tribesmen suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Longford Town on Monday, leaving them four points adrift of current First Division table-toppers Cork City.

This week’s opposition, Waterford, can make it nine wins on the bounce for Danny Searle’s side on Friday. The Blues, who are in third place, defeated Athlone Town 5-2 away from home in their most recent fixture, leaving them four points behind United with a game in hand.

United manager John Caulfield is looking for his side to bounce back from last weekend.

He has been speaking to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Galway United V Waterford FC

01/07/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Paul Norton

Assistants: Conor Fitzgibbon & Richard Storey

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 10

David Hurley – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Killian Brouder – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

15 Apr 2022 | Waterford FC 0-1 Galway United