Match Preview – Galway United v Treaty United

Galway United host Treaty United at Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United had a superb return to First Division action last Friday when they defeated Bray Wanderers 5-1 at the Carlisle Grounds. Top goalscorer Stephen Walsh bagged two goals to make it 10 goals for the season so far for the clinical striker while Wilson Waweru, Max Hemmings and David Hurley also scored in an emphatic victory on the east coast.

The Tribesmen, who currently sit on top of the First Division table, now welcome fifth place Treaty United to Terryland this week. Tommy Barrett’s side overcame Athlone Town in their most recent fixture to put them three points ahead of Wexford FC who are also on the hunt for a playoff place.

Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Galway United V Treaty United

24/06/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistants: Trevor Cotter & Ian O’Keeffe

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 10

David Hurley – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Killian Brouder – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

29 Apr 2022 | Treaty United 2-3 Galway United