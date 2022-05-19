Match Preview – Galway United V Athlone Town

Galway United host Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday – kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

The Tribesmen go into this week’s fixture against Athlone Town in superb form following two 4-0 away victories in a row. Tickets for this week’s match can be bought HERE

United made it six wins on the bounce in the First Division after defeating Wexford FC 4-0 at Ferrycarrig Park last Friday. Stephen Walsh added two more goals to his ever-growing goal tally while Killian Brouder and David Hurley scored either side of Walsh’s double to give the Tribesmen an impressive victory. Read the report from last week’s game HERE

John Caulfield’s side are level on points with Cork City at the top of the table going into Friday’s fixture against Athlone, a contest that the United manager is not taking lightly.

He has been speaking to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Galway United V Athlone Town

20/05/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Gavin Colfer

Assistants: Trevor Cotter & Jonathan Hennessy

Fourth Official: Kevin O’Sullivan

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 8

David Hurley – 4

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Wilson Waweru – 2

Max Hemmings – 2

Killian Brouder – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Ronan Manning – 1

Alex Murphy – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

18 Mar 2022 | Athlone Town 1-2 Galway United