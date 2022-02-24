Match Preview – Cork City V Galway United

Galway United begin their 2022 First Division campaign away to Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday evening with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The League of Ireland season is once again upon us as United prepare to travel south to face Cork City this Friday. Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE. There is also a supporters bus going to the match from the Connacht Hotel – Information and tickets for the bus can be found HERE.

Cork City began their First Division campaign with a convincing 6-0 victory over Bray Wanderers last Friday while the Tribesmen had no fixture for the season’s opening week. Colin Healy’s side struck five goals in the space of twenty minutes at the Carlisle Grounds which included a hat-trick from Dylan McGlade.

Manager John Caulfield is looking forward to getting United’s campaign underway against a strong Cork City outfit.

“There is great excitement for the start of the season,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“We know how difficult it is to go to Cork. We have worked very hard in pre-season and we look forward to going to Turner’s Cross.

“We got tremendous support at the end of last season so we are trying to keep that support going. Hopefully the fans can get behind us for the campaign and we can keep progressing the club on and off the pitch.

“Cork City had a massive win last week – they have strengthened their squad this year with some big signings. We know we must go down there and play well. It is a new season with a new team so we have to believe in ourselves and show composure to get a result.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

New Signings

Matthew Connor, Charlie Lyons, Diego Portilla, Oisin O’Reilly, Max Hemmings, Evan O’Connor, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Jordan Adeyemo.

Cork City V Galway United

Turner’s Cross

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistants: Trevor Cotter & Jonathan Hennessy

Fourth Official: David Keeler

Last Meeting (First Division)

29 Oct 2021 | Cork City 3-0 Galway United

The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.