Match Preview – Bray Wanderers vs Galway United

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United

Carlisle Grounds

Saturday, October 31st. Kick-off: 3.00pm

Galway United travel to the Carlisle Grounds for the second time in just a week on Saturday to take on Bray Wanderers in the play-off semi-final. Kick-off: 3.00pm.

United booked their place in the play-offs by securing a 2-2 draw against UCD on Tuesday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Captain Shane Duggan rifled in an unstoppable drive in stoppage time to score the all-important goal that pulled the Tribesmen back on level points with Cobh Ramblers, but John Caulfield’s side had a superior goal difference.

Cabinteely originally occupied fifth place in the league table after they received two extra points for a player ineligibility issue with Wexford, but after a hearing with an independent arbitrator, Wexford’s appeal was upheld and the league table reverted back to points earned on the field of play, which saw United return to fifth place.

United now travel to the Carlisle Grounds again on Saturday to face Gary Cronin’s side, who were just pipped to the First Division title on the final day of the season, and John Caulfield is expecting another tough outing.

CAULFIELD HOPING FOR A REPEAT ACT AT THE CARLISLE GROUNDS

“Last week, both teams had to win the game. Now we’re back seven days later, at the same venue, at the same time, and both teams have to win again.

“Gary was desperately unlucky not to gain automatic promotion with Bray.

“We’ve got a second chance now ourselves through the play-offs and we’re looking forward to the game.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, we were out of training for a few weeks, then we had a run of games.

“It was a phenomenal effort from the players to get to the play-off, we got 21 points out of 10 games, which is an incredible return.

“It’s a cup final for us and Bray on Saturday to see who can progress, it will be a very tight game.”

TEAM NEWS

Josh Smith, Conor Melody and Micheál Schlingermann are ruled out through injury.

There are doubts over the fitness of Jack Lynch, Carlton Ubaezuonu and Enda Curran. The trio will undergo late fitness tests.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistant: Dermot Broughton

Assistant: Darragh Keegan

Fourth official: Robert Hennessy

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Mikey Place – 4

Enda Curran – 4

Carlton Ubaezuonu – 4

Stephen Christopher – 3

Marc Ludden – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Vinny Faherty – 2

Wilson Waweru – 2

Shane Duggan – 2

Kevin Farragher – 1

Conor Barry – 1

LAST MEETING

24 October 2020 | Bray Wanderers 0-1 Galway United

Galway United goalscorer: Carlton Ubaezuonu