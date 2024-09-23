Match Details Confirmed For Minor Hurling Semi-Finals and Final And Senior Preliminary Quarter Final

Details of Semi-Finals and finals in the County Minor Hurling Championships have been announced with all games taking place over the weekend.

There will be one final down for decision with Kenny Park in Athenry the venue on Sunday for the C County Final between Ballinderreen and Abbeyknockmoy with throw in at 2.30pm.

The Minor A Semi-Finals will also be played on Sunday as a double header in Gort. The first game is at 1.30 between Kilconieron and Oranmore/Maree and will be followed by Sarsfields and Athenry at 3pm.

In the Minor B Championship, the games will be played on Saturday afternoon. Kinvara will play Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough in Carnmore at 4pm and at 5pm, Kilbeacanty will be the venue for the meeting of Portumna and Gort.

The B1 Semi-Finals are fixed for Sunday at 11am. St Thomas take on Fr Joe Walshs in New Inn and Padraig Pearses face Salthill/Knocknacarra in Carnmore.

It has also been confirmed that the County Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Final between St Thomas and Craughwell will be played on Saturday afternoon in Kenny Park and will throw in at 2pm. The draw for the Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship will be made after the game.

Match Details

28-09-2024 (Sat)

Brooks Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Carnmore 16:00 Kinvara V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough

Kilbeacanty 17:00 Portumna V Gort

Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Kenny Park 15:45 Loughrea V Ballinderreen

Ask Acorn Junior F Hurling Championship Quarter final

Kilconieron 16:00 Kilconieron V Gort

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Pre-Quarter Final

Kenny Park 14:00 St Thomas V Craughwell GAA Club

29-09-2024 (Sun)

Brooks Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Final

Kenny Park 14:30 Ballinderreen V Abbeyknockmoy

Brooks Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

New Inn 11:00 St Thomas V Fr Joe Walsh’s

Carnmore 11:00 Padraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra

Ask Acorn Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kenny Park 12:45 Killimordaly V Sarsfields

Brooks Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Gort 13:30 Kilconieron V Oranmore-Maree

Gort 15:00 Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry

Ask Acorn Junior E Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kilbeacanty 16:00 Loughrea V Clarinbridge