Martin Mulkerrins wins in Tucson

Martin Mulkerrins from Moycullen won the Tucson Memorial professional tournament in the US last night, beating top American Sean Lenning in straight sets in the final 15-9, 15-6.

The American pro had no answer to Mulkerrins’ power serving and precision kills and the Galway man claimed the title- the first Tribesman and indeed Connacht man to win a ProStop tournament.

He had to win 6 rounds of handball in 3 days to take the title. However, it was not to be for Ciana Ni Churroin who was beaten by Catriona Casey in straight sets 15-4, 15-2.