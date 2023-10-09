Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Martin Mulkerrins retains Portland Classic Handball title

Share story:
Martin Mulkerrins retains Portland Classic Handball title

Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins has won the first R48 Pro-Stop in Portland, Oregon defeating number 1 USA seed, Lucho Cordova (Mexico) 15-13, 15-5. Mulkerrins trailed 12-6 in the first but mounted a tremendous comeback, stunning his Mexican opponent with deep court kill shots and spinning serves to win 15-13. Tied at four each in the second was as good as it got for Cordova, as Mulkerrins completely dominated to take an unassailable 14-4 lead and closed out the match 15-5. In so doing he successfully defended the Portland Classic title which he won this time last year.

Share story:

Weekend Galway GAA Club Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship Quarter FinalsMilltown 0-16 Claregalway 1-11Moycullen 0-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-9Corofin 0-11 Tuam St...

Colaiste an Chreagain to host soccer tournament for local National Schools on Tuesday

Colaiste an Chreagain Secondary School in Mountbellew will be hosting a soccer tournament for local National Schools on Tuesday 10th October. John Mulliga...

Galway Bay FM's Ireland v Scotland Preview

Ireland face Scotland at the Stade de France in the Rugby World Cup this evening, with the winner securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Andy Farrel’...

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six - October 7th

George McDonagh looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow…  ...