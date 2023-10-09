Martin Mulkerrins retains Portland Classic Handball title

Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins has won the first R48 Pro-Stop in Portland, Oregon defeating number 1 USA seed, Lucho Cordova (Mexico) 15-13, 15-5. Mulkerrins trailed 12-6 in the first but mounted a tremendous comeback, stunning his Mexican opponent with deep court kill shots and spinning serves to win 15-13. Tied at four each in the second was as good as it got for Cordova, as Mulkerrins completely dominated to take an unassailable 14-4 lead and closed out the match 15-5. In so doing he successfully defended the Portland Classic title which he won this time last year.