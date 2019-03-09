Martin Mulkerrins in All Ireland 1/4 final action today

Handball Fixtures – Mulkerrins in Quarter Final action and All-Ireland semi-finals

O’Neills Senior Singles Quarter Final

Martin Mulkerrins v Gavin Buggy (Wexford)

Defending All-Ireland champion Martin Mulkerrins faces Wexford’s Gavin Buggy in Cullohill, Laois this afternoon (Saturday) in the last of the O’Neills All Ireland 4 Wall Championship Mens Singles. The Moycullen man had little trouble in beating Kerry’s Dominick Lynch in the last round while Buggy earned a walkover after his opponent Michael Gregan pulled out. Mulkerrins is aiming to become the first Connaught player to defend the title and the carrot of a possible rematch with Robbie McCarthy, who defeated the number two seed in the Irish Nationals, should help Mulkerrins come through. Only 3 of the quarter finals will be played after Armagh’s Charlie Shanks was forced to withdraw yesterday, handing a walkover to Patrick Funchion from Kilkenny.

40×20 Senior Single Semi-Finals

On International Women’s Day, Niamh Heffernan travelled to Tyrone and beat home player Mairead Fox in straight games. She will face Amber Nolan of Clare or old rival Leah Doyle in the final. There are seven more players aiming to reach All-Ireland finals this weekend with Diarmuid Mulkerrins and Seamus Conneely among those in action.

Friday March 8th – Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan v Mairead Fox (Tyrone) 21-7 21-8

Saturday March 9th –Moycullen 12 noon

Diamond Masters A Singles: Martin Conneely v Thomas Maguire (Antrim)

Emerald Masters B Singles: Brendan McNeela v Sean McNally (Down)

O-70s: Morgan Darcy v Seamus Graham (Antrim)

Silver Masters B Singles: Seamus McRory (Tyrone) v Kieran Hanley

Ladies Junior Singles: Caitlin Conway (Tyrone) v Eimear Ni Biadha

Sunday 10th March –Gortnamona Belfast

U21s Dean Fox (Antrim) v Diarmuid Mulkerrins

Junior Singles: Jordan O Neill v Seamus Conneely

GAA Handball 40×20 All Ireland Juvenile Championship Semi Finals

Galway are represented in nine different age grades in the All-Ireland semi finals as Connacht players come up against their Ulster counterparts. Mikey Kelly, Emma Kinane and Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta are among those in the hunt for an All-Ireland final place.

Sunday 10th March – Claregalway

GU14D Galway (Leah Ni Mhainnin/Cliodhna Ni Chonghaile) v Monaghan (Aoibheann McCluskey/Fiona Flood)

GU16D Galway (Eadaoin Nic Dhonnacha/Skylyn Ni Mhaille) v Monaghan (Eithne Boyle/Sarah Laverty)

GU15D Galway (Amanda Ni Bhradaigh/Meabh Ni Chualain) v Tyrone (Aoibheann Daly/Aoibheann Gallagher)

GU16S Galway (Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta) v Tyrone (Clodagh Munroe)

BU15D Galway (Cathal& Dara Ó Laoire) v Cavan (Matthew Smith/Cormac Flynn)

Abbeyknockmoy, Galway at 12noon

GU14SGalway (Emma Kinane) v Tyrone (Dearbhail Fox)

BU14D Galway (Sean Stafford/Ewan Hynes) v Cavan (Oliver McCrystal/Adam McKenna)

BU16S Galway (Mikey Kelly) v Monaghan (Tiernan O’Rourke)

BU16D Galway (David Donohoe/Liam Davoren) v Tyrone (Jack Darcy/Conor Owens)