Martin Breheny announced as GAA MacNamee Awards Hall of Fame recipient

Kilkerrin native Martin Breheny of the Irish Independent has been announced as the Hall of Fame Award recipient for this year’s GAA MacNamee Awards, which are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made by individuals and Association units in the area of media and communications.

The GAA President John Horan offered his congratulations to this year’s winners. He said: “The power of communication and the need to be able to tell the GAA’s story and reflect all that is great and good about the Association has never been more critical than it is now. It is against this backdrop that we single out some exceptional examples of this craft. I want to congratulate all of the winners and also thank them for the work they do to help us to promote our games. In particular I want to pay tribute to the Hall of Fame recipient Martin Breheny for his lifelong passion for the GAA and the skillful role he played at keeping Gaelic games at the forefront of media coverage.”

Martin joined Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Monday night’s Over the Line sports show to look back on his 41 year career in national journalism, which followed 4 years with the Tuam Herald. He talks about his time covering boxing at the Olympics and the current uncertainty surrounding sport in a lengthy and wide ranging interview…