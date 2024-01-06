Galway Bay FM

6 January 2024

Maroon Charity Run for Pieta takes place on March 9th

The Maroon Charity Run for Pieta takes place on March 9th with 75 runners leaving Garrycastle in Athlone and heading to Fohenagh with the funds raised going to Pieta House.

Galway and Pearses Camogie legend Tracey Laheen has been a great supporter of the event and is organising a fundraising night in Gerry Macs Bar Castleblakeney on February 10th.

Tracey has been a tremendous advocate since day one and is running the final leg of the run along with some of her fellow camogie legends.

Tracey spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

You can donate here…

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/co12

