Marmion Boost For Connacht And Ireland

Joe Schmidt has been handed a boost ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday week with the news that Kieran Marmion has returned to training with Connacht. Marmion underwent Ankle Surgery after Ireland’s win over New Zealand and it is expected to play some part in Connacht’s game with the Cheetahs on Saturday at the Sportsground. Ultan Dillane, Tom Farrell, Caolin Blade and Jack Carty also trained with the Connacht squad yesterday ahead of a crucial game for the province in the race for playoff spots.

