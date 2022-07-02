Mark Russell Signs for Galway United

Galway United have announced the signing of Scottish Full Back Mark Russell.

The 26-year-old has a wealth of experience in both Scotland and Ireland, playing over 100 appearances for Scottish side Greenock Morton, making his professional debut in 2013 and then going on to feature for Falkirk and Irish Premier Division side Finn Harps on 52 occasions between 2019 and 2021.

“I’m delighted to be on board. As soon as John got in contact with me, I wanted to get over, and after a couple of days, I knew this is where I wanted to play my football. The facilities are class, and it’s a massive club which is a bonus for me. I can’t wait to get playing.”

Russell mainly operates as a left-sided full-back but has experience playing anywhere on the flank throughout his career. He is looking forward to the opportunity at Galway United to express himself out wide, get on the ball, and dictate play.

“My style of play is that I like to get on the ball, and I like to make things happen and enjoy the game and try to win.”

Mark Russell is available for sponsorship; please email [email protected] for more info.

Next up, Galway United face Cobh Ramblers at home on July 8 at 7:45 pm local time.

