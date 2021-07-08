Mark Herrick on Over The Line

print

Former Galway United player and assistant manager, Mark Herrick joined Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh on Over The Line on Monday Night.

Mark is a teacher in the Bish and played across channel with Peterborough United and Raith Rovers before returning to play for Cork City & Galway United.

He is also the CEO of Headrite Sports, a company that offers solutions to prevent concussion in sport. He spoke to the lads about his time playing football and the work that is now being done by the company at the moment.

