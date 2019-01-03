Maree’s Claire Rockall Named Basketball Ireland Player of the Month for December

Maree and Irish international star, Claire Rockall has been awarded the Player of the Month award for December after yet more fantastic displays for her team in the Women’s Division One Southern Conference following the announcement this morning.

In the Men’s Super League, star point guard Paul Dick of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors has scooped the Player of the Month award for December after some superb performances for the Kerry side throughout the month. C and S Neptune head coach, Paul Kelleher, meanwhile, has been awarded the Coach of the Month award after a solid run in the Men’s Super League.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Grainne Dwyer of Fr Mathews has been awarded the Player of the Month award after some standout displays for her club that saw them also secure a spot in the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals. Head coach of DCU Mercy, Mark Ingle, has won the Coach of the Month award after an unbeaten run throughout the month of December in the Women’s Super League and National Cup.

In the Men’s Division One Northern Conference meanwhile, it’s a double win for Ej Sligo All Stars, with shooting star Zach Yonda winning the Player of the Month award, while head coach Carlos Diaz Rodriguez has been awarded the Coach of the Month award for the conference after a superb month of December from the team.

In the Men’s Division One Southern Conference meanwhile, it is an incredible fourth in-a-row win for Andre Nation of Tradehouse Central Ballincollig who has won the Player of the Month award yet again this month. He is currently the only player in the Southern Conference to win this award this season. Indeed, it’s a double win for the club, as head coach Kieran O’Sullivan has also been awarded the Coach of the Month – his third of the season so far.

In the Women’s Division One Northern Conference, it’s a double win for Ulster University Elks, with Kollyns Scarbrough winning the Player of the Month award after some brilliant displays throughout the month, while head coach Patrick O’Neill has been awarded the Coach of the Month after a superb run through December that saw the team qualify for their first ever Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final.

In the Women’s Division One Southern Conference, Liam Culloty, head coach of St Mary’s Castleisland, has scooped the Coach of the Month award.