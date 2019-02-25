Maree Women Complete League and Cup Double

Maree Women’s Division One have officially completed a historic double of National Cup and National League titles, thanks to seeing off the challenge of Phoenix Rockets at home 73-56 on Saturday afternoon to see them finish the regular season unbeaten.

Rockets took an early lead in the game through standout player Amber Deane. Maree slowly came back into the game and thanks to Claire Rockall and Fiona Scally, the Galway side ran out victorious.

Speaking after the victory, Maree head coach Joe Shields said, “It’s a fantastic achievement for us, we went unbeaten. We went into the season in the great unknown, not knowing what was ahead of us but I wouldn’t swap this feeling for the world now.”

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Maree men’s team meanwhile, as they secured an 85-66 victory over CandS Neptune in Galway on Saturday evening, before falling to UCC Demons, 81-90 on Sunday.

Their victory over Neptune was crucial to keep ahead of the bottom pack of the table, and was led by 32 points from Niels Bunschoten, and saw out the game.

After the Neptune victory, Maree assistant coach John Finn said, “I felt we weren’t playing with enough confidence in the first half and we struggled. Once the lads had faith in themselves in the second, their composure led us to win.”

Moycullen succumbed 64-89 to Pyrobel Killester in the Men’s Super League on Saturday evening meanwhile. Isaiah Harris-Winn top scored for Moycullen with 22 points but Killester’s Royce Williams bagged himself 26 points on the way to leading his team to victory. Moycullen remain in a three-way tie at the bottom of the Men’s Super League, tied with CandS Neptune and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

NUIG Mystics have yet to taste victory in the Women’s Super League this season, as they were defeated 41-73 by DCU Mercy. Kayla Morrissey top scored with 19 points for Mystics, however, the well-rounded team play of DCU saw them pull away early and achieve victory.

Gamefootage.net Titans suffered a 79-92 defeat to LIT in Galway on Friday evening. Titans were never able to fight back at LIT’s early lead, despite the best efforts of Tom Rivard and Matthew Sweeney. Matt Scamuffo dropped a whopping 32 points in his side’s victory.

Basketball Ireland Results: February 22-24th, 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star 68-80 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

DCU Saints 67-89 Templeogue

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 76-101 UCD Marian

Moycullen 64-89 Pyrobel Killester

Maree 85-66 CandS Neptune

Maree 81-90 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks 68-66 IT Carlow Basketball

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 83-73 Maxol WIT Wildcats

NUIG Mystics 41-73 DCU Mercy

Fr Mathews 81-83 Pyrobel Killester

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 84-74 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans 79-92 LIT

Ulster University Elks 82-79 Limerick Celtics

LYIT Donegal 56-70 UL Sports Eagles

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers 76-88 Waterford Vikings

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 85-62 IT Carlow Basketball

DBS Éanna 103-87 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

EJ Sligo All-Stars 79-67 Fr Mathews

KUBS BC 62-70 Portlaoise Panthers

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks 80-76 Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s (after overtime)

Maree 73-56 Phoenix Rockets

Swords Thunder 82-61 Limerick Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 66-51 Trinity Meteors

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: February 22-24th, 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Moycullen 64-89 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers Moycullen: Isaiah Harris-Winn 22, Conor Curran 7, Dylan Cunningham 6, Stephen Tummon 6

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Royce Williams 26, Luis Garcia Filiberto Hoyos 14, Andy McGeever 14, Alex Herreros 11

Half time score: Moycullen 31-44 Pyrobel Killester

Maree 85-66 C and S Neptune

Top scorers Maree: Niels Bunschoten 32, Sean Sellers 15, Eoin Rockall 12

Top scorers C and S Neptune: Lehmon Colbert 16, Cian Heaphy 11, Darragh O Sullivan 10, Ger Noonan 10

Half time score: Maree 40-48 C and S Neptune

Maree 81-90 UCC Demons

Top scorers Maree: Neils Bunschoten 24, Eoin Rockall 16, Sean Sellers 15

Top scorers UCC Demons: Brandon Watts 30, Colin O Reilly 27, Girts Lazdans 17

Half time score: Maree 41-54 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 41-73 DCU Mercy

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Kayla Morrissey 19, Kate Lyons 7, Theresa Harrison 7, Deirdre O Shea 6

Top scorers DCU Mercy: Bronagh Power Cassidy 12, Samantha Hyslip 10, Sarah Woods 9, Aisling Sullivan 9

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 19-35 DCU Mercy



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

GameFootage.net Titans 79-92 LIT

Top scorers GameFootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 24, Matthew Sweeney 23, Eoin Coughlan 10

Top scorers LIT: Matt Scamuffo 32, Krystian Burchardt 22, Deivis Venckunas 16

Half time score: GameFootage.net Titans 39-49 LIT

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:



Maree 73-56 Phoenix Rockets

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 18, Fiona Scally 17, Alison Blaney 10

Top scorers Phoenix Rockets: Amber Deane 23, Amanda Fioravanti 21, Rebecca Barker 6

Half time score: Maree 31-25 Phoenix Rockets

