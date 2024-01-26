Maree vs Templeogue (Men’s Basketball Super League Preview with Eoin Rockall and Kyle Carey)

After two consecutive wins over Maigh Cuilinn, Maree are back in the hunt for the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League Southern Conference as they prepare to welcome Templeogue on Saturday (27th January 2024).

Charlie Crowley’s side are defending champions and have a good record against the Dublin outfit as they try and chase down Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU who sit about them in the table.

Leading up to the game, Maree captain Eoin Rockall and professional Kyle Carey have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Tip-off at the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday is 7pm. And the game will be preceded by the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League clash between University of Galway Mystics and Ulster University at 4pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview programme with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.