29 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Maree vs Griffith College Éanna (Men’s Super League Basketball Preview with Eoin Rockall)
Maree are two games away from ending the season with silverware as they prepare for the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League semi-final on Saturday (30th March 2024) against Griffith College Éanna.
The Galway side were 104-84 victors over EJ Sligo All-Stars in last week’s quarter-final and did beat Eanna to win the 2023 Pat Duffy National Cup Final.
While Charlie Crowley’s side have enjoyed a near perfect home record this term, Éanna have been prominent on the road with a 7-1 winning record. And they did beat Maree 79-62 three weeks ago in the league.
Leading up to the game, Maree captain Eoin Rockall has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.
Tip-off at Calasanctius College, Oranmore on Saturday is 7pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.