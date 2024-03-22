Maree vs EJ Sligo All-Stars (Men’s Basketball Super League Preview with Charlie Crowley and Adrian O’Neill)

Share story:

Maree take centre stage this Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host EJ Sligo All-Stars in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter-final.

This was the one competition to elude the Galway club during last year’s historic season.

When they met at the Kingfisher in October, Maree were comfortable 92-70 victors.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill previews the game.

Maree head coach Charlie Crowley gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Tip-off at Calasanctius College, Oranmore on Saturday is 7pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

The ‘Over the Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

SUPERLEAGUE QF IN ORANMORE THIS SAT!! After retaining our Sth Conf title last weekend, we're all set for a home Superleague quarter-final. It's an all-Western battle v Sligo All-Stars in Calasanctius College (7pm). Tickets available soon!#Galway #Maree #Basketball #Oranmore pic.twitter.com/plNpljTSiU — Maree Mens Superleague Basketball (@UGMareeBball) March 19, 2024