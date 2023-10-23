Maree unbeaten in three as they defeat Sligo at the Kingfisher

Maree Basketball Club are now unbeaten in their last three games following a 92-70 win over EJ Sligo All Stars at the Kingfisher on Saturday evening.

In a game that they controlled from the beginning, Maree’s led every quarter to run out 22-point winners with Carey the top scorer with 28 points.

The win moves Maree to 3-1 for the season and tied at the top of the South Conference.

Unfortunately, there were defeats for Maigh Cuillin, Titans and The University of Galway Mystics over the weekend.

Maigh Cuilinn was beaten by leaders Belfast Star who can count themselves lucky to come away with the 74-64 win, Titans were beaten 90-71 by Limerick Celtics in Knocknacarra and University of Galway Mystics were beaten 91-79 by Killester.

Belfast Star stands alone as the only team with a perfect InsureMyVan.ie Super League record after one month, after Killester downed defending champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 79-72 on the road in week four.

Adrian O’Sullivan had edged the home side in front with just over two minutes on the clock, but a 10-2 run to close the game ensured Killester head coach Jonny Grennell returned to the capital with a statement win. Gregorio Encarnacion, Kason Harrell and Paul Dick all made crucial contributions, Encarnacion putting emphasis on a 26-point double-double with an important three to set the run in motion. The win lifts Killester to second in the North Conference, two games back from leaders Belfast Star.

The InsureMyVan.ie Super League’s sole undefeated team took that record to Galway to face Maigh Cuilinn on Sunday, escaping with a 74-64 win thanks to a strong first-half display. De Ondre Jackson and Tamyrik Fields shot 11/19 from the field in the first two quarters and despite a strong rally from Maigh Cuilinn after the interval, a pair of Conor Quinn daggers in the fourth ensured Belfast Star maintained their healthy position at the head of the standings.

In a weekend where cross-conference matchups dominated, it was the South Conference who proved the stronger at this moment in time by going 5-2 overall.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were also emphatic winners. Daniel Jokubaitis and Rapolas Buivydas sparkled in the Warriors’ 96-70 win against Bright St. Vincent’s.

There was late drama in Coláiste Éanna as a Kyle Hosford buzzer-beater gave UCC Demons an 81-79 win over Griffith College Éanna to move to 2-1. Matthew McClain thought he’d earned overtime for the home side, holding his nerve from the free-throw line with only seven seconds on the clock. That was until Hosford drove the ensuing inbound play the length of the court, shooting a jumper from the paint for the win to the dismay of the Éanna faithful.

Earlier on Saturday Energywise Neptune Ireland increased the pressure on their local rivals, picking up a 95-88 victory against Ulster University at Neptune Stadium on the back of a 26-point display from the in-form Chrison Briggs. Conor Liston was superb once more in defeat for the Jordanstown outfit, hitting 32 points in defeat.

Head Coach, Colin O’Reilly was happy with the win, “Another positive step by the group to gain a valuable win. There were two 5-minute periods in the game where Ulster dominated and showed their quality which gave the team a great challenge to see if players would sacrifice for each other. Over the other 30 minutes, we outscored them 89 to 54 which shows the potential that is in the group if everything physically, tactically and emotionally can be connected at once.”

The result leaves five of seven South Conference teams with a positive record through four weeks.

Flexachem KCYMS pulled off the upset of the weekend, holding on for a 73-70 success against Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena despite scoring just six points in the last quarter. Three Liam Cooke shots from beyond the arc in the third proved the difference as Michael McGinn picked up his first win as head coach to move to 1-3 on the season. Templeogue will rue a sluggish return from the half-time break in which the only managed 8 points. They sit in 6th position in the North Conference, also with a 1-3 record.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell and FloMAX Liffey Celtics opened up a two-game advantage at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League, staying unbeaten by beating both last season’s finalists DCU Mercy and The Address UCC Glanmire.

“We are very happy to maintain our winning run against a very tough DCU Mercy team,” said Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell head coach Liam Culloty following their 87-54 win which brings them to 5-0. Ultimately it was the efficiency with which the home team was making shots in the paint that caught out the visitors. DCU Mercy shot the ball well to keep pace with that explosive Brunell offense in the first half, but couldn’t get enough stops defensively to claw back the first-half deficit. “To be fair to us we really stuck to the task and had to dig deep in the third quarter, but we finished the game strong and that will stand to us going forward,” added Culloty.

That performance is even more impressive given FloMAX Liffey Celtics ramped up the pressure by holding on for a 75-68 win against The Address UCC Glanmire on Saturday night. In a game where neither team could find their range from beyond the arc, it was the effectiveness of Tianna Ayulo and Áine O’Connor on the glass that stood out. Both had 11 rebounds, 10 offensively that gave their shooters second and third opportunities. Grinding out wins is always the benchmark of a good team, so that aspect will have to please head coach Karl Kilbride. His opposite number Mark Scannell has plenty of food for thought ahead of a Cork derby with the league leaders in six days’ time.

With SETU Waterford Wildcats enjoying their bye week, it was an opportunity for Killester to move level with them in third place they duly obliged. Jiselle Thomas is quickly becoming one of the best offensive players in the MissQuote.ie Super League and she showed his class throughout a 91-79 win against the University of Galway Mystics. Kara McCleane picked up where she left off following injury with a 32-point double-double in defeat for Mystics who remain locked with Portlaoise Panthers at the foot of the table.

The aforementioned Portlaoise Panthers stay in 10th, as they succumbed to a Grainne Dwyer and Ariel Johnson-inspired Catalyst Fr Mathews in Cork. Just three points separated the teams entering the final quarter but seven points apiece from Dwyer and Johnson, as well as a further six from Shannon Brady gave Pat Price a maiden win of the season. Alyssa Velles and Jessica Fressle providing the resistance for Niall Berry’s team, combining for 40 points and 12 rebounds.

Elsewhere Trinity Meteors made it successive wins for the first time this season in a 96-87 victory over Ulster University. The game was tied 83-83 with 2:51 on the clock before a scintillating 13-4 run saw Hilary Netsinyanwa pick up his first win on the road as head coach. Back-to-back three-point shots from Yvette Adriaans and Grace Prenter set the run in motion and although Ulster University reduced the arrears thanks to Ance Aizsila, it was a pair of free-throws from Celena Taborn and Morgan Lenahan that were decisive.

