2 January 2024

Maree pipped by Ballincollig in Men’s Superleague

Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU recorded a 93-89 victory over Maree at the MTU Arena on Saturday to ensure they remained neck and neck with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the top of the South Conference.  With a much-anticipated InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final against none other than Tralee next up on Saturday, Ballincollig coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will be urging his players to remain focused after having now unhinged last season’s cup winners, Maree in the league. Trailing by five points at the half-time break, Ballincollig delivered a decisive third-quarter performance that saw them outscore their Galway rivals by 12, Shawndale Jones Jr hitting 26 points on the day with Andre Nation bagging 18 points and 11 rebounds. That contribution was to prove vital in pipping a Maree team that won three of the four quarters on Saturday with Terence Lewis II and Tahmir Gadsden delivering a combined 55 points.

Elsewhere in the Men’s Superleague, Maigh Cuilinn were beaten by UCC Demons last Friday night in Cork, 79-58. In the MissQuote.ie Women’s Superleague, University of Galway Mystics were beaten at home by Brunell 96-61 and in the Men’s Division One, Titans were narrowly beaten by Dublin Lions 87-85.

