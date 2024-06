Maree/Oranmore B 3-1 Corofin United (Joe Ryan Cup Final Reaction with Conor Mullin)

Share story:

Two Thomas Pierce goals in the closing minutes gave Oranmore/Maree B a 3-1 victory in the Joe Ryan Cup Final last night (Thursday, 6th June 2024) in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wallison de Silva’s strike had given Corofin United the lead before Michael Lafferty’s equaliser.

Afterwards, Maree/Oranmore manager Conor Mullin gave his reaction to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.