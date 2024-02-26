Maree Move Three Points Clear at Top of Men’s Basketball Super League South Conference

Maree are three clear at the top of the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League South Conference following an 84-58 win over Bright St. Vincent’s on Saturday, with Terence Lewis getting 23 points.

Titans claimed their second victory in Division 1 with a 91-84 St. Paul’s Killarney. University of Galway Mystics were beaten 82-65 by UCC Glanmire in the Women’s Super League.

University of Galway Mystics suffered defeat at the hands of Catalyst Fr. Mathews in the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League.

Catalyst Fr. Mathews ran out 105-81 winners at home as Ariel Johson delivered a colossal 46 points for her side.

In what was the only InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixture to be played this weekend due to Ireland’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier with Switzerland, Maree recorded an 84-58 triumph over Bright St. Vincent’s in the Kingfisher Sports Arena to take the outright lead in the South Conference.

The hosts hit the ground running in this game, taking a 16-point lead by the close of the first quarter and extending that to 27 heading into the fourth.

Terence Lewis II enjoyed a big game for Maree, emerging with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Tahmir Gadsden and Kyle Carey added a further 33 against a St. Vincent’s side who still had four players on double figures, including William Jenkins with 17.

“It was always going to be tough against a strong St. Vincent’s side” said Maree head coach, Charlie Crowley.

“We knew that if we didn’t bring our best, we’d be in trouble, but, in fairness to all the lads, they put the shoulder to the wheel and reaped the rewards of it.

“We’re now fully focused on next weekend’s trip to Tralee” he insisted.

Titans BC chalked up only their second league win of the season in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One so far after they undid Scotts Lakers Killarney 91-84 in Coláiste Iognáid.

Results

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday February 24th

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 105 – 81 University of Galway Mystics

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday February 24th

Maree 84 – 58 Bright St. Vincent’s

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday February 24th

Titans BC 91 – 84 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Fixtures

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday March 2nd

Flexachem KCYMS vs Maigh Cuilinn, Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915

Sunday March 3rd

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs Maree, Tralee Sports Complex, 1400

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday March 2nd

Portlaoise Panthers vs University of Galway Mystics, St Mary’s Hall, 1800

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday March 2nd

Titans BC vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Knocknacarra Community Centre, 1900