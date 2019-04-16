Maree Finish Off Season Unbeaten With League Cup Victory

Women’s Division One League Cup Final

Maree: 73 Ulster University Elks: 65

Maree finished off an incredible 2018/19 season unbeaten this afternoon, as they picked up their fifth title of the season when they overcame Ulster University Elks 73-65 to be crowned Women’s D1 League Cup champions.

The talented Galway side, who had already earned promotion to the Women’s Super League for next season, rounded off an incredible 24-game unbeaten streak this afternoon, and were lead by a superb 31-point game from MVP Claire Rockall in a dazzling performance from the Irish international. Indeed, Rockall had a super supporting cast in Dayna Finn, Maggie Byrne, Carol McCarthy and Catherine Connaire, and they held off a strong Elks side to see home a memorable win.

Elks were not without their stars though, with underage international Enya Maguire putting in a sublime shooting performance to top score for her side with 24 points, while a big second half from American Kollyns Scarbrough kept he game in the melting pot throughout.

Maree did the most damage in the opening quarter though, as they ran out into 27-13 point first quarter lead with super scores from Connaire and Rockall seeing them dominate at both ends of the floor.

A much closer second quarter followed with Enya Maguire finding superb form and big work on defense helping them to force Maree turnovers. However, Elks’ free throw shooting woes began in earnest in this quarter, as they went into the half time break having missed six from 15 attempts in the half, and trailed Maree 36-29.

Again, it was another intense and fast-paced third quarter that followed, with Maguire shooting strong for Elks while Scarbrough added some great baskets to close the gap further. With Dayna Finn in foul trouble at the other end, Elks began to get some better looks and began to punish Maree in side, but again it was Rockall to the fore for Maree and some big scores from her, along with a great basket from Carol McCarthy, saw them into a 55-47 point lead going into the last.

Elks were not going down without a fight though, and a huge fourth quarter followed. With Finn and Rockall now both in foul trouble, Scarbrough begin to exert her dominance under the boards, and huge scores from Maguire and Aoife Callaghan along with super defense from Alex Mulligan and Seana Harley Moyes saw the gap closed right back down to a one-possession game. McCarthy settled Maree at the other end though, adding a huge nine points in this quarter to help keep her team’s noses in front, and with Elks throwing everything in the tank at them, Maree held on in the face of the offensive onslaught to be crowned Women’s Division One League champions in style.

MAREE: Carol McCarthy (11), Dayna Finn (12), Claire Rockall (31), Orlaith Walsh, Maggie Byrne (6), Catherine Connaire (13), Nicola O’Connell, Alison Blaney, Laoise Walsh, Sacra Mannion, Fiona Scally

ULSTER UNIVERSITY ELKS: Enya Maguire (24), Erin Maguire (3), Seana Harley-Moyes, Kollyns Scarbrough (22), Jenna Kaufman (7), Nichola Rafferty (1), Aoife Callaghan (6), Ruth Neill, Erin Bracken, Eimhear Morris, Alex Mulligan (2), Abigail Rafferty.

MVP: Claire Rockall (Maree)