Maree Continue Unbeaten Run In Womens Division One – Basketball Ireland recap

By David Naughton

Maree maintained their unbeaten status in the Women’s Division One on Saturday evening, despite a somewhat unconvincing 64-56 victory over Trinity Meteors.

Meteors dominated the opening two quarters to claim a half time lead thanks to their star player, Ciara Flaherty, while Maree struggled to gain a rhythm. With the help of top scorer, Catherine Connaire though, Maree built a lead in the third quarter and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game to prove why they are sitting unbeaten at the top of the table.

Maree’s Men’s Super League team meanwhile fell at the final hurdle in Dublin on Saturday as they were beaten 84-83 by UCD Marian in a nail biter. Maree led proceedings right until the final 17 seconds of the game, when clutch scores from new signing, Elijah Mays gave UCD the win. Maree’s Sean Sellers put in an incredible performance, scoring 34 points.

Moycullen were on the wrong side of a 77-85 point result in the Men’s Super League on Saturday evening in Galway, losing out to an in-form DCU Saints. Trailing by 14 points at the end of the first half, Moycullen were up against it, and while they brought the score back level thanks to Paul Kelly and Dylan Cunningham, DCU pulled away once againoff the back of a 23-point performance from Mike Bonaparte.



Speaking afterwards, Saints’ boss Joey Boylan said: “We knew coming down here that it would be a tough game. That’s three years in a row we’ve built up a lead and let Moycullen come back. I was really pleased with the last four minutes of the game, we really pushed it hard to come away with the win.”

Over in the Women’s Super League and NUIG Mystics came agonisingly close once more to achieving their first victory of the season, losing out by just one possession – 78-80 – to Pyrobel Killester. Kayla Morrissey put in a fantastic 26-point performance for the Galway side as they attempted to keep Killester at bay, but the Dubliners fought back in the fourth quarter to survive the scare and take the victory.

In the Men’s Division One, Gamefootage.net Titans were defeated 86-74 by a relentless Limerick Celtics side. Celtics maintained their lead from the get-go, thanks to stand out displays from John Galvin and Michael Crane. Titans’ were accurate from the field, with Tom Rivard netting himself 25 points. However, it was too little, too late, as Celtics ran out victors.

Basketball Ireland Results: February 16th and 17th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune 72-92 Belfast Star

UCD Marian 84-83 Maree

Moycullen 77-85 DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 71-55 Pyrobel Killester

Templeogue 90-77 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 78-80 Pyrobel Killester

Fr Mathews 74-60 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 81-55 IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks 43-73 Maxol WIT Wildcats

DCU Mercy 58-63 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 117-61 LYIT Donegal

UL Sports Eagles 74-67 Ulster University Elks

LIT 77-94 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Limerick Celtics 86-74 GameFootage.net Titans

Waterford Vikings 66-86 DBS Eanna

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney 73-96 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Fr Mathews 56-70 KUBS BC

IT Carlow Basketball 94-68 Fr Mathews

LIT 95-98 Ulster University Elks

Portlaoise Panthers 85-90 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics 54-69 Fabplus North West

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s 77-52 Swords Thunder

Maree 64-56 Trinity Meteors

Portlaoise Panthers 70-78 Ulster University Elks

UL Huskies 65-64 Fabplus North West

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: February 16th and 17th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Moycullen 77-85 DCU Saints

Top scorers Moycullen: Paul Kelly 15, Dylan Cunningham 15, Isaiah Harris-Winn

Top scorers DCU Saints: Mike Bonaparte 23, Kevin O Hanlon 21, AudriusUrbanavicius 15

Half time score: Moycullen 36-40 DCU Saints

UCD Marian 84-83 Maree

Top scorers UCD Marian: Elijah Mays 18, Conor Meany 16, Mike Garrow 14

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 34, Niels Bunschoten 13, Eoin Rockall 12

Half time score: UCD Marian 45-42 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 78-80 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Kayla Morrissey 26, Ailish O’Reilly 14, Amy Hasenhauer 14

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Miah Spencer 28, Christa Reed 16, Rebecca Nagle 15

Half time score: NUIG Mystics 50-43 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics 86-74 Gamefootage.net Titans

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: John Galvin 22, Michael Crane 17, Emmet Browne 14

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 25, Rando Kozlov 13, Robert Ragic 8, Pavel Gillick 8

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 43-38 Gamefootage.net Titans





Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Maree 64-56 Trinity Meteors

Top scorers Maree: Catherine Connaire 20, Claire Rockall 19, Dayna Finn 14

Top scorers Trinity Meteors: Ciara Flaherty 11, Rebecca Raberio 11, Sarah Kenny 8

Half time score: Maree 27-30 Trinity Meteors





Basketball Ireland Fixtures: February 22-24th, 2019

Friday 22nd February 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Marble City Hawks v IT Carlow Basketball, O Loughlins GAA, 19:00;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Parochial Hall, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

GameFootage.net Titans v LIT, The Jes, 20:00;

Saturday 23rd February 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Templeogue, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v UCD Marian, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Moycullen v Pyrobel Killester, NUIG, 19:30;

Maree v CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College-Galway, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, NUIG, 16:30;

Fr Mathews v Pyrobel Killester, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

LYIT Donegal v UL Sports Eagles, LYIT, 16:00;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v Waterford Vikings, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v IT Carlow Basketball, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

DBS Eanna v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Fr Mathews, Mercy College, 19:30;

KUBS BC v Portlaoise Panthers, Greendale, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, Ulster University, 13:00;

Maree v Phoenix Rockets, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Limerick Celtics, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:30;

Portlaoise Panthers v Trinity Meteors, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:30;

Sunday 24th February 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree v UCC Demons, Calasanctius College-Galway, 15:00;



