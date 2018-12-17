Maree Climb Two Places In Super League Following Win Over Killorglin

Maree have climbed two spots on the Men’s Super League table after an impressive 91-84 point win over Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in Calasanctius on Saturday. This marks Maree’s second win in a row after their shock victory over Belfast Star last week.

Niels Bunschoten finished the game with 22 points for the home team, including a mesmerising poster dunk over Killorglin’s Daniel Jokubaitis. The home crowd in Galway helped Maree on their way to a seven-point victory in what was an extremely physical game.

After the game, Maree head coach, Mike Lynch said, “We knew Killorglin would be tough. They’re well drilled but I was delighted that we were able to run the bench and have everybody perform on defence. I hope moving forward that we can capitalise and keep learning on what we need to do”.

Maree’s women’s team, once again, continued their unbeaten run in the Women’s Division One with a 69-78 victory over Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s in Castleisland. Claire Rockall led all scorers with 31 points for Maree and she was supported by Catherine Connaire who had 21. Mia Hopkins top scored for Castleisland with 30 points. This win confirms that Maree will head into the New Year unbeaten.

Moycullen continued their losing streak in the Men’s Super League after a 95-73 loss to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Kerry on Saturday. Jordan Evans led Tralee to victory with 23 points. Kyle Cunningham top scored for Moycullen with 20 points, however, Moycullen stay rooted to the bottom of the Men’s Super League. They will look to gain a victory when they take on UCD Marian in Belfield next Saturday.

NUIG Mystics failed to record their first victory in the Women’s Super League after losing to the unbeaten Courtyard Liffey Celtics, 93-59, in Leixlip on Saturday. Kayla Morrissey contributed 25 points for Mystics, however, the offensive prowess of Liffey Celtics proved to be too much for the Galway women.

Gamefootage.net Titans recorded another loss in the Men’s Division One Northern Conference, after a 94-84 loss to KUBS in Greendale. Titans fought back in the fourth quarter after being down by 31 points at the end of the third, through their star man Tom Rivard who finished the game with 31. However, it was too little, too late as KUBS had built a substantial lead with help from Elijah Tillman who had 41 points.

Basketball Ireland Results: December 12th-16th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons 82-67 Belfast Star

UCD Marian 93-78 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Pyrobel Killester 84-71 DCU Saints

Templeogue 95-92 CandS Neptune (after overtime)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks 47-77 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Fr Mathews 68-73 DCU Mercy

Maxol WIT Wildcats 69-55 IT Carlow Basketball

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 76-66 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LYIT Donegal 65-93 DBS Eanna

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 91-69 Ulster University Elks

UL Sports Eagles 72-89 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 97-91 Limerick Celtics

EJ Sligo All-Stars 94-84 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Fr Mathews 79-80 Waterford Vikings

LIT 73-74 IT Carlow Basketball

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Phoenix Rockets 83-101 Ulster University Elks

Trinity Meteors 68-48 UL Huskies

Fabplus North West 61-55 Swords Thunder

Portlaoise Panthers 65-40 Limerick Celtics

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: December 12th-16th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree 91-84 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Top scorers Maree: Niels Bunschoten 22, Eoin Rockall 17, Sean Sellers 14

Top scorers Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin: Pierre Newton 30, Daniel Jokubaitis 19, Ivan Bogdanovic 10

Half time score: Maree 51-39 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 95-73 Moycullen

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Jordan Evans 23, Keith Jumper 14, Dusan Bogdanovic 13

Top scorers Moycullen: Kyle Cunningham 20, Isaiah Harris-Winn 14, Joseph Tummon 11

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 50-37 Moycullen

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 93-59 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Courtyard Liffey Celtics: Allie LeClaire 24, Sorcha Tiernan 22, Briana Green 18, Aine O’Connor 17

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Kayla Morrissey 25, Ailish O Reilly 13, Amy Hasenauer 10, IreneCiobanu 9

Half time score: Courtyard Liffey Celtics 52-22 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

KUBS 94-84 Gamefootage.net Titans

Top scorers KUBS: Elijah Tillman 41, Marcus Black 21, Andrew Flood 9, Cillian O Driscoll 9

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 31, Matthew Sweeney 23, Eoin Coughlan 16

Half time score: KUBS 48-31 Gamefootage.net Titans

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s 69-78 Maree

Top scorers Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s: Mia Hopkins 30, Denise Dunlea 16, Lorraine Scanlon 15

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 31, Catherine Connaire 21, Carol McCarthy 15

Half time score: Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s 42-36 Maree

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: December 22-30th

PLEASE NOTE – THESE FIXTURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. THE MOST UP-TO-DATE FIXTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THE BASKETBALL IRELAND WEBSITE

Saturday 22nd December 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian v Moycullen, UCD Sports Centre-Belfield, 15:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Templeogue, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

Saturday 29th December 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Maree, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Griffith College Swords Thunder, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v UCC Demons, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

UL Sports Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena-Limerick, 15:00;

Limerick Celtics v LIT, St Munchins, 18:00;

DBS Eanna v GameFootage.net Titans, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Mercy College, 19:30;

KUBS BC v LYIT Donegal, Greendale, 20:00;

Sunday 30th December 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, St Marys Sports Hall, 15:30;