Maree book place in Superleague Semi-Final – Commentary and Reaction

Maree Basketball Club produced a stunning performance to beat EJ Sligo All Stars in the Superleague Quarter Final on Saturday night.

In front of a packed-out Calasanctius College in Oranmore, they won 104-84 and will play Eanna in the Semi-Final next weekend.

Here is the commentary as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie with John Mulligan and Adrian O’Neill.

Also included is the post match reaction as everyone waited for the result of Eanna and Garveys Tralee Warriors.