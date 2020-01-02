Maree Basketballers in Superleague action on the double this Saturday

The Basketball Ireland Superleague action continues on Saturday with the Maree women’s team hosting Brunell in Calasanctius College at 5 o’clock, followed by the Men’s team against Killorglin at 8pm at the same venue. Also on Saturday in the Men’s Superleague Moycullen are in Dublin to play DCU Saints, while NUIG Mystics host Fabplus North West on Saturday in Ballinfoyle Community Centre in the Women’s Division One.

Saturday 4th January 2020

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Moycullen, St Vincent’s SS-Glasnevin, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Coughlan CandS Neptune, UCD, 19:00;

Garveys Tralee Warriors v DBS Eanna, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Calasanctius College, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Maree v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v DCU Mercy, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, IWA Clontarf, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity, 16:00;

NUIG Mystics v Fabplus North West, Ballinfoyle CC, 16:30;

UL Huskies v Tipperary Knights, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 17:00; Swords Thunder v Team Tom McCarthy’s St Marys, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00