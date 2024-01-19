Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

Maree 80-74 Maigh Cuilinn (Basketball Recap with Adrian O’Neill and Preview of Titans National Under 20 Cup Final)

Maree 80-74 Maigh Cuilinn (Basketball Recap with Adrian O’Neill and Preview of Titans National Under 20 Cup Final)

Maree picked up their second consecutive win over Maigh Cuilinn in the InsureMyVan.ie National Men’s Super League on Friday (19th January 2024).

Meanwhile, Titans take on Limerick Celtics on Saturday (20th January) in the InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s under-20 National Cup Final.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to discuss both games.

Tip-off for the InsureMyHouse.ie under-20 Men’s National Cup Final on Saturday is 10am.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

