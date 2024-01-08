Galway Bay FM

8 January 2024

Marc Ludden announces retirement from Football

Former Galway United and Treaty United player Marc Ludden has announced his retirement from the game after 14 seasons in the game.

A native of Corofin, Ludden played his underage football at Mervue United and progressed through the SSE Airtricity League underage system at Fahy’s Field before he made his senior debut for Mervue United in 2009.

Following that he made his debut for Galway United in 2014 playing with the club for seven seasons before signing for Treaty United in 2021 where he was made captain last season.

In total, Marc made over 400 appearances in the League of Ireland between Mervue, Galway United and Treaty United and in a statement on social media this morning, Ludden paid tribute to all three clubs and thanked them for their support throughout his career.

 

