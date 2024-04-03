Manager Liam Gordon looks ahead to Galway’s Celtic Challenge opener against West Cork

Galway’s Celtic Challenge team take to the field in Gort on Saturday for their first game of the competition against West Cork.

The game will see the best U17 Hurlers take on each other over three weeks with quarter finals to follow and since its inception has seen some great games and competition.

The Galway Manager this year is the well known referee Liam Gordon and he spoke to John Mulligan about the competition.