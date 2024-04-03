Galway Bay FM

3 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Manager Liam Gordon looks ahead to Galway’s Celtic Challenge opener against West Cork

Share story:
Manager Liam Gordon looks ahead to Galway’s Celtic Challenge opener against West Cork

Galway’s Celtic Challenge team take to the field in Gort on Saturday for their first game of the competition against West Cork.

The game will see the best U17 Hurlers take on each other over three weeks with quarter finals to follow and since its inception has seen some great games and competition.

The Galway Manager this year is the well known referee Liam Gordon and he spoke to John Mulligan about the competition.

Share story:

Galway Top Connacht U20 Football Championship Group following win over Sligo - Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Footballers have gone top of the Connacht U20 Football Championship following a hard fought 2-16 to 2-12 win over Sligo in Tuam Stadium...

Corrib Celtic Ladies on the verge of making history in Sunday's Connacht Cup Final

This Sunday, Corrib Celtic will attempt to win the Connacht FA Ladies Senior Cup for the first time when they take on Manulla in Umbro Park, Castlebar (Ki...

Mervue United Women looking to win Connacht FA Shield this Sunday

Mervue United is a club with great history and tradition and this Sunday they hope to add another chapter when they face Gurteen in the Connacht FA Ladies...

LIVE STREAM: Connacht U20 Football Championship Galway v Sligo

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht U20 Football Championship Galway v Sligo. The action kicks off at 6:15pm at Tuam Stadium. Don’t miss ...