Major Prize-money Boost for RED MILLS Hurdle & Chase

Gowran Park today announced a major prize-money boost for the RED MILLS Hurdle and RED MILLS Chase which will take place on RED MILLS Raceday at Gowran Park Saturday 16th February. Both races are now worth €60,000, an increase of over 33%. The increase is part of a new initiative launched by HRI to help racecourses build upon the success of feature races.

Joe Connolly, CEO Connolly’s RED MILLS and Chairman of Gowran Park Racecourse said; “This year we celebrate 39 years of sponsorship at Gowran Park and it’s a partnership that continues to go from strength to strength. Both the RED MLLLS Hurdle and Chase have produced some outstanding winners over the years and for both races to be now worth €60,000 is a significant milestone for both RED MILLS and Gowran Park. Race sponsorship creates a platform for RED MILLS to invest back into the industry and to work with HRI and the racecourses to provide opportunities for our customers to win proper prize-money and we are proud to have grown our portfolio of sponsorships over the years. RED MILLS Day is always a wonderful occasion and I have no doubt that with this added investment and talk of some high profile contenders that we could experience one of the biggest days of racing that Gowran has seen.”

Eddie Scally, Manager, Gowran Park Racecourse; “We are delighted that both RED MILLS & Horse Racing Ireland have come together to increase the prize-money on offer for what is one of our biggest fixtures in Gowran Park. Our partnership with RED MILLS has seen unbroken sponsorship for almost 40 years and Gowran Park really appreciates this investment from the Connolly Family & the support this fixture enjoys from the RED MILLS clients & staff. We are really looking forward to what is shaping up to be one of the biggest RED MILLS Days ever.”

RED MILLS Day takes place in Gowran Park on Saturday February 16th with the first going to post at 1.20pm. Gowran Park will run its shuttle bus service from the Kilkenny Parade with buses departing at 12.20pm & returning to the parade at both 5.30pm & 6.30pm. Tickets are available on www.gowranpark.ie and early purchase is advised.

Joe Connolly. Red Mills. Gowran Park. Photo:Patrick McCann