Major Darts Showdown on Friday for Lil Blue Heroes

Friday Night, the 19th of April plans to be a very special one in the City as a team of Galway Gardai will take on a Galway County Darts selection to raise money for the Charity Lil Blue Heroes.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation’s vision is to support families of children with serious illnesses in Ireland while empowering the lives of children through positive community engagement.

They provide practical and financial support to families of children who have serious illnesses in Ireland while granting the wish of the children it supports to become Honorary Gardaí to empower the child and foster positive engagement with An Garda Síochána.

The event will see some top quality darts take place in DeBurgos in St Augustine Street.

Brian O’Donnell, Simon Tierney and Damien Carey joined John in studio to talk about the event and also a special auction that will take place which will see thirteen signed rugby jerseys go under the hammer.

If you would like to put in a bid for the Jerseys then go to https://www.littleblueheroes.org/charity-auction