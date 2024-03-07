Mairéad Glynn and Niamh Divilly Start for Respective Colleges in O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Semi-Finals

Dunmore MacHales’ Mairead Glynn and Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Niamh Divilly will start for Ulster University and TU Dublin respectively in tomorrow’s O’Connor Cup semi-finals (Friday, 8th March 2024)

Ulster University take on UCC at MTU Cork at 1.30pm on Friday; followed by TU Dublin against defending champions DCU from 3.30pm.

The final is on Saturday (9th March) at 4pm.

O’Connor Cup semi-final previews

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

FOUR champions will be crowned in the 2024 Ladies HEC Championships over the course of Friday and Saturday – with the showpiece O’Connor Cup Final down for decision on Saturday afternoon (4pm – live on Spórt TG4 YouTube – https://bit.ly/3V8ovOL).

The Donaghy, Lagan and HEC Cup Finals were contested on Thursday, while International Women’s Day, Friday March 8, will decide the semi-finals of the Moynihan, Lynch, and O’Connor Cups, with the Giles Cup also being awarded on the day.

The finals of the Moynihan, Lynch and O’Connor Cups will take place on Saturday, March 9th.

Friday March 8

Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final: UCC v Ulster University, Grass Pitch 1, 1.30pm

Two teams looking to end long droughts in the O’Connor Cup meet at the semi-final stage.

UCC are three-time competition winners but haven’t landed the silverware since 2012, while you have to go back to 2008 for University of Ulster’s sole success.

Both sides will feel confident of making a big impact over Finals weekend, however, with plenty of inter-county talent on show.

UCC, based just a short distance from host venue MTU Cork, have county star Dara Kiniry at full-back, with Kerry’s Mary O’Connell featuring alongside Waterford star and UCC captain Kellyann Hogan at midfield.

Evie Twomey is a 2023 All-Ireland Intermediate club winning captain from Glanmire and listed at centre forward for UCC, while former Senior club winner with Mourneabbey, Ellie Jack, is in the full-forward line.

University of Ulster’s named starting 15 features stars from Tyrone, Down, Monaghan, Antrim, Armagh, Galway and Meath.

At centre back, Antrim’s Ciara Brown is the current county team captain, while Mairead Glynn has been in good form for Galway during the Lidl National League.

The Garland twins from Donaghmoyne in Monaghan, Amy and Lauren, are in a potent-looking attack, with Amy captaining University of Ulster.

Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final: DCU DÉ v TU Dublin, Grass Pitch 1, 3.30pm

This is a repeat of the 2023 O’Connor Cup semi-final between the sides, won comfortably by DCU Dóchas Éireann, who would go on to defeat University of Limerick in the Final.

DCU DÉ were unstoppable last year, defeating TU Dublin by 7-14 to 2-10 in the last four, before ousting University of Limerick in the Final, a game in which Offaly’s Kate Kenny scored 1-10.

Kenny’s still on board with a star-studded DCU DÉ, who have Meath’s Emma Duggan captaining the team in the full-forward line.

Niamh Donlon, Niamh Crowley and Chloe Darby are the Dublin stars in the starting line-up, while Leitrim’s Leah Fox and Mayo’s Tara Needham are other key stars to watch out for.

TU Dublin will be keen to close the gap that existed between the teams last year and they can call upon in-form captain and Dublin star Caoimhe O’Connor at centre forward.

Another Dubliner, full-back Ashling Nyhan, has been making a big impact during the Lidl National League to date, while Ellen Gribben at wing-back is another player well known to fans of the Sky Blues.

Niamh Divilly is an All-Ireland Senior Club Championship winner from Galway outfit Kilkerrin-Clonberne, listed in the half-forward line, with Meath’s Ciara Smyth on the other flank.

On paper, TU Dublin have a squad capable of making a big impact but DCU Dóchas Éireann, chasing back-to-back titles and a sixth O’Connor Cup win, have been around the block and know what it takes to win this competition.

2024 Ladies HEC O’Connor Cup Weekend Fixtures

Friday, March 8th

Ladies HEC Championship Moynihan Cup Semi Final: ATU Sligo v SETU Waterford, Grass Pitch 3, 12pm

Ladies HEC Championship Moynihan Cup Semi Final: MICL 2 v University of Liverpool, Grass Pitch 5, 12pm

Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final: UCC v Ulster University, Grass Pitch 1, 1.30pm

Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final: DCU DÉ v TU Dublin, Grass Pitch 1, 3.30pm

Ladies HEC Championship Lynch Cup Semi Final: DkIT v MTU Cork, 3pm

Ladies HEC Championship Lynch Cup Semi Final: UCC 2 v DCU DÉ 3, 3pm

Ladies HEC Championship Giles Cup Final: Maynooth University v MTU Kerry, Grass Pitch 1, 5.30pm

Saturday, March 9th

Ladies HEC Moynihan Cup Final: Grass Pitch 1, 12pm

Ladies HEC Lynch Cup Final: Grass Pitch 1, 2pm

Ladies HEC O’Connor Cup Final: Grass Pitch 1, 4pm