Maigh Cuilinn Manager looking for the “performance of their lives” in Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final

This Sunday afternoon will be a special one for Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn as they take on Glen from Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Semi-Final at Croke Park (Throw-In 3.30pm).

Covid regulations meant that they could not take part in the All-Ireland Series in 2020 which means this is their first attempt at making the All-Ireland Club Final and in doing so becoming Galway’s tenth finalists since the competition began in 1971.

Bainisteoir Maigh Cuilinn Don Connellan has been speaking to Jonathan Higgins.

Galway teams record v Ulster opposition in the All Ireland Senior Club Football Championship:

1971 Semi-Final – Bryansford (Down) w/o Fr Griffins

1977 Semi-Final – Ballerin (Derry) 5-9 Killererin 1-4

1991 Final – Lavey (Derry) 2-9 Salthill 0-10

1995 Semi-Final – Bellaghy (Derry) 0-13 Tuam Stars 1-6

1998 Semi-Final – Corofin 0-11 Dungiven (Derry) 0-9

2004 Semi-Final – Caltra 2-9 The Loop (Derry) 0-9

2006 Final – Salthill Knocknacarra 0-7 St Galls (Antrim) 0-6

2010 Semi-Final – St Galls (Antrim) 1-15 Corofin 1-11 AET

2015 Final – Corofin 1-14 Slaughtneil (Derry) 0-7

2019 Semi-Final – Corofin 2-13 Gaoth Dobhair (Donegal) 1-12

2020 Final – Corofin 1-12 Kilcoo (Down) 0-7 AET

Played 11, Won 6, Lost 5