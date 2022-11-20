Maigh Cuilinn book place in Connacht Senior Club Football Final

Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn have a Connacht Senior Club Football Final to look forward following their 2-8 to 0-7 win over Strokestown of Roscommon at Tuam Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game went to extra time following a late point from Coilin Compton from the Roscommon County Champions but Maigh Cuillin’s goals in the extra twenty minutes sees them face Tourlestrane from Sligo in the provincial decider in two weeks.

Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn will face Tourlestrane in the Connacht Club Final on the weekend of the 3rd/4th of December