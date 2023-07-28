Mack soars to the next step on his tattoo adventure as Red Bull reunites Hansen with old pal Jim Hamilton

The legendary Scottish lock visited Galway to settle a long-standing wager with the Connacht Rugby star.

Red Bull Athlete and Irish Rugby International Mack Hansen, today took the next step on his tattoo adventure; this time alongside former professional rugby player Jim Hamilton, as the iconic Scottish lock settled a long-standing wager between himself and the flying Connacht winger.

Hansen, who has made Galway and Ireland his home since moving here in 2021 is known for his flamboyant style both on and off the pitch. This ink is the latest addition to Hansen’s right arm sleeve, all of which have been overseen by Galway tattoo artist, Ciaran Lynch.

Red Bull brought Hansen and Hamilton together to settle a bet – the former Scottish lock had made with Hansen earlier this year. Hamilton duly stepped up to the mark, with the words “Big Mack” inked on his right arm.

The inkwork was broadcast live on Red Bull Ireland’s social channels as Hansen, Hamilton and host Valerie Wheeler caught up on all things rugby.

