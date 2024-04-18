Mack Hansen hints at return to action next month against Munster

Bank of Ireland yesterday announced a new five-year extension of its sponsorships of the four Irish Rugby provinces, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to the game across all levels in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster. Galway Bay FM’s William Davies attended the launch and caught up with Connacht and Ireland star Mack Hansen, who speaks about his expected return to action next month and Connacht’s chances of making the play-offs….