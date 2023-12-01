Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Mack Hansen Returns as Connacht Make Seven Changes for United Rugby Championship Clash with Leinster

Share story:
Mack Hansen Returns as Connacht Make Seven Changes for United Rugby Championship Clash with Leinster

Mack Hansen returns to the Connacht team for the first time this season as head coach Pete Wilkins makes seven changes for Saturday’s encounter (2nd December) with Leinster.

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier and Cian Prendergast come into the pack; with captain Caolin Blade partnering JJ Hanrahan.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Mack Hansen, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde and Diarmuid Kilgallen are the three quarters;

Out-half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half Caolin Blade;

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Darragh Murray and Oisin Dowling are behind them;

And the back row contains Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán Jansen.

==

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Paul Boyle, Michael McDonald, David Hawkshaw, Conor Oliver.

Oisin Dowling makes his 50th appearance, while Finlay Bealham is on the bench.  Michael McDonald is set to make his debut.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Share story:

Shamrocks bidding for history in Intermediate Camogie semi-final

Galway and Connacht champions Shamrocks will look to make history on Sunday when they travel to the Ragg in Tipperary for their All-Ireland semi-final aga...

Sarsfields all set for another tilt at All-Ireland glory

Sarsfields of Galway take on their namesake, Sarsfields of Cork this Saturday at 4 pm in Mallow in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie ...

University of Galway win Senior Football League title for first time in 44 years

Ryan Cup Division 1 third-level Football League final University of Galway 0-15 Ulster University 0-9 One of the coldest nights of the season greeted foot...

Sarsfields' Maria Cooney Chats to Galway Bay FM as AIB Unveils first full episode of 'Meet #TheToughest' ahead of AIB All-Ireland Camogie Club Semi-Finals

The first full episode of ‘Meet #TheToughest,’ a new content series from AIB, has been released, showcasing the final stages of this year̵...