Mack Hansen Returns as Connacht Make Seven Changes for United Rugby Championship Clash with Leinster

Mack Hansen returns to the Connacht team for the first time this season as head coach Pete Wilkins makes seven changes for Saturday’s encounter (2nd December) with Leinster.

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier and Cian Prendergast come into the pack; with captain Caolin Blade partnering JJ Hanrahan.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Mack Hansen, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde and Diarmuid Kilgallen are the three quarters;

Out-half JJ Hanrahan partners scrum half Caolin Blade;

Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Darragh Murray and Oisin Dowling are behind them;

And the back row contains Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Seán Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Paul Boyle, Michael McDonald, David Hawkshaw, Conor Oliver.

Oisin Dowling makes his 50th appearance, while Finlay Bealham is on the bench. Michael McDonald is set to make his debut.

Kick-off at the Sportsground on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

