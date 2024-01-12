Lynsey Noone named LGFA Player of the Month

Share story:

LYNSEY Noone from Galway club Kilkerrin-Clonberne has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for December 2023. Lynsey, 23, produced a Player of the Match performance at Croke Park on Saturday, December 16th as all-conquering Kilkerrin-Clonberne captured the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club title for a third successive season. Kilkerrin-Clonberne produced a clinical display to defeat Waterford opponents Ballymacarbry by 0-18 to 1-9 and Lynsey crowned a fabulous individual outing with an individual scoring haul of four points from play.

Lynsey was joined on the winning team by sisters Eva, who notched 0-6, and Hannah, who was influential at midfield. Lynsey is a previous Player of the Month award winner, having scooped the July 2018 gong on the back of a superb performance in the All-Ireland Minor A Final victory over Cork, when she was team captain. Lynsey has since progressed to the Senior inter-county ranks with Galway and she has been a key player for Kilkerrin-Clonberne in their 2021, 2022 and 2023 All-Ireland Senior club title wins.

Lynsey was presented with her December 2023 award by Edele O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park.