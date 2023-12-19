Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Luke O’Neill part of Irish team heading to South American Amateur Championship in January

Share story:
Luke O’Neill part of Irish team heading to South American Amateur Championship in January

Golf Ireland will have four players traveling to Bogota, Colombia in early January for the South American Amateur. The 2024 South American Amateur Open will take place in Country Club de Bogota from the 11th to the 14th of January. Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Valerie Clancy (Killarney), and Anna Dawson (Tramore) are aiming for a repeat of the heroics from earlier this year when Liam Nolan was victorious in the South American Amateur. The Galway golfer came from seven shots in arrears to win the trophy in Ecuador, just ahead of Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin).

Share story:

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Upcoming Festive Fixtures Goal Mile – The Goal Mile Galway takes place on Christmas Day 25th December in Dangan at the RSC track in the University o...

Galway Races to host major event during Race Week for Graham Lee

It has been announced that the famed Race Ball is to return on the Saturday night of Race Week 2024, the 3rd of August. The Race Ball also has a very spec...

Connacht FA Junior Shield Round One Fixtures

Partry Athletic FC Vs Moyne Villa FC Galway Hibs Vs Ballymoe FC St Bernard’s Vs Fahy Rovers Loughrea Rams B Vs St John’s FC Cois Fharraige Vs Aughanag...

Connacht FA Junior Cup Round 3 Fixtures

Maree/Oranmore B Vs Salthill Devon FC Salthill Devon B Vs Mervue United A Knocknacarra FC Vs Ballyheane FC A Cliffoney Celtic Vs Carbury FC Athenry B Vs C...