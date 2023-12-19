Luke O’Neill part of Irish team heading to South American Amateur Championship in January

Golf Ireland will have four players traveling to Bogota, Colombia in early January for the South American Amateur. The 2024 South American Amateur Open will take place in Country Club de Bogota from the 11th to the 14th of January. Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Paul Conroy (Enniscorthy), Valerie Clancy (Killarney), and Anna Dawson (Tramore) are aiming for a repeat of the heroics from earlier this year when Liam Nolan was victorious in the South American Amateur. The Galway golfer came from seven shots in arrears to win the trophy in Ecuador, just ahead of Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin).